U'khand CM Dhami asks Chief Conservator of Forests to take steps to prevent tiger attacks

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday issued instructions to the Chief Conservator of Forest to take necessary steps to prevent incidents of attacks by wild mals in various areas of the state.

According to CMO, this comes in response to the recent attacks by man-eating tiger/guldar at Pauri and Sahaspur, resulting in the loss of lives, including that of a child.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the incidents and urged the Forest Department to take immediate action to prevent such occurrences in the future. He gave instructions over the telephone to the Chief Conservator of Forests, Anoop Malik, to make effective arrangements for the same.

The Chief Minister emphasized that it is the Forest Department's responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of the people from wild mal attacks.

He called for prompt efforts to remove the fear prevailing among the people by coordinating with the Forest Revenue and Police Department. Effective measures are expected to be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, with the Chief Conservator of Forests leading the charge in implementing them.

In this regard, the Chief Minister has given instructions to stop such incidents by coordinating with the Forest Revenue and Police Department.

The Chief Minister said, "It is the responsibility of the Forest Department to protect the lives and property of the people from the attacks by wild mals. In this regard, by taking action at the departmental level, prompt efforts should be made to remove the fear prevailing among the people,".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor