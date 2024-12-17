U'khand: CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 45 candidates

New Delhi, Dec 17 Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 45 newly-selected candidates at his official residence. These appointments include 11 Lab Assistants under the Home Department and 34 Regional Youth Welfare Officers under the Provincial Defence Corps Department.

Extending his best wishes to the newly-appointed candidates, the Chief Minister remarked that this marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. He encouraged the appointees to carry out their responsibilities with dedication and honesty, emphasising, "The consistent efforts and discipline in daily routines pave the way to success."

He further highlighted the importance of their contributions toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.

Chief Minister Dhami also noted the state government’s strides in providing employment opportunities. Over the past three-and-half-years, more than 19,000 positions in government services have been filled, with several recruitment processes still ongoing.

He credited the strict anti-cheating law implemented in Uttarakhand for ensuring transparency and timely completion of all recruitment examinations.

Highlighting the state’s progress, the Chief Minister stated that Uttarakhand has entered its silver jubilee year. The government is planning development initiatives to cater to the state’s requirements for the next 25 years.

In the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he emphasised the collective responsibility of all residents in transforming Uttarakhand into a leading state in the country across various sectors.

The event witnessed the presence of Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, MLA Dilip Rawat, Special Principal Secretary Amit Sinha, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Prashant Arya.

