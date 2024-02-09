U'khand CM takes stock of situation in Haldwani; meets injured cops, scribes

Dehradun/New Delhi, Feb 9 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the Banbhoolpura area in Haldwani and took stock of the situation after wide-scale violence and destruction of public property there by rioters.

The Chief Minister met the injured police personnel, including women cops, municipal corporation workers and journalists and inquired about their condition and treatment.

The Banbhoolpura area witnessed violence after Haldwani police went to demolish an illegal madrasa following court’s orders. The rioters torched a police station, pelted stones at policemen and also vandalised police vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available.

“The process of identifying the miscreants involved in the incident and taking legal action against them is underway,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also instructed ADG (Law and Order) A.P. Anshuman to camp in the violence-hit area. He ordered strict action against the rioters and directed the administration to ‘act tough’ against those who interfere in the implementation of government’s directions.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government had issued ‘shoot at sight’ orders on Thursday in the wake of violence in Haldwani.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the local people to maintain peace and not take law into their hands.

He called for strict action against the culprits and said that no one will be allowed to play with law and order in the state.

“Administrative officers should be constantly alert to maintain law and order in the area, and should strive to maintain peace in every situation,” Dhami said.

