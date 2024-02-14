U'khand govt sets UCC rollout in motion, forms new team for implementation

New Delhi, Feb 14 Days after the Uttarakhand Assembly gave its nod to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government went a step further on Wednesday to realise the goal of equality and uniformity across different religions, with regard to marriage, inheritance, divorce and other aspects.

The state government has formed a new committee for drafting the guidelines and modalities for UCC implementation in the state. The committee, comprising five members, has retained three past panelists-cum-experts from the erstwhile panel.

The new UCC committee has got the approval of the Governor for further laying down of rules. The members of the new panel are retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, professor Surekha Dangwal, social activist Manu Gaur, ADG Amit Sinha, and Divisional Commissioner Ajay Mishra.

A special emphasis has also been made for facilitating digital propagation of the laid down guidelines. The committee has also been entrusted with the task of creating an online portal and mobile applications for easy and quick access to the UCC guidelines.

This will empower the residents of the state to lodge their complaints, grievances either from their residence or remote locations, if any. It will also ensure that people don’t end up running from pillar to post and rather get a quick solution.

For the uninitiated, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to clear the rollout of UCC. After the Assembly’s nod, it is just matter of days for the law to become operational.

