U'khand: Locals protest against 'illegal mosque' in Pithoragarh, demands for demolition intensify

Pithoragarh, Nov 10 Local residents and Hindu outfits took to the streets in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh on Sunday, organising a large rally in protest against what they claimed was an illegal mosque in Berinag.

The protest, organised at the call of Rashtriya Seva Sangh President Himanshu Joshi, saw significant participation from the majority community, as protesters demanded strict action from the authorities.

Residents claim that their pleas over past three months for mosque's removal have yielded no substantial action from the authorities and many feel the matter should have been addressed during the construction phase itself.

The protest gained momentum on Saturday, with participants rallying through the streets, leading to a complete shutdown of the local market.

The rally started from Ganesh Chowk and concluded at the Tehsil office. Protesters gathered at the Government Inter College (GIC) ground, raising slogans and staging a sit-in.

In response to this, the SDM Shrestha Gunsola implemented Section 163 in the area, resulting in police forces being called in from across the district.

According to reports, an abandoned house in Berinag has been illegally converted into a mosque to offer Namaz inside. Following protests by the Hindu outfits outside SDM office last month, an inquiry was ordered to ascertain the truth behind the raging controversy.

The demonstrations resumed this Sunday, with protesters voicing concerns that such construction activities disrupt the "religious harmony in Devbhoomi,".

Himanshu Joshi, leading the protests, stated, "This case has been ongoing for two months, and it's gaining attention across the country. Today's protest reflects our demand for the mosque's removal."

"The administration has informed us that the matter is currently pending in court. We insist that it be cordoned off immediately and brought under control," he told IANS.

One protester expressed frustration over the recent demolition of his home by authorities, reportedly for being built on unauthorised land.

"If my home can be demolished, then why can't this mosque be removed?" he questioned. "There should be one rule and one law for everyone, regardless of the nature of the structure."

The protest follows ongoing tensions regarding alleged illegal mosque constructions in other parts of Uttarakhand, such as Uttarkashi and Dharchula.

