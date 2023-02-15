U'khand police identify students who pelted stones at police during protest against recruitment irregularities

Uttarakhand Police identified students who allegedly pelted stones at the police force and damaged their vehicles during a protest on February 9 at the main Rajpur road of Dehradun, said Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar on Wednesday.

The students demanded a CBI inquiry into recruitment irregularities, said Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar.

"On February 9, 2023, concerning the stone pelting incident during the protest demonstration near Gandhi Park, charges have been registered under Indian Penal Code, Public Property Prevention Act and Criminal Law Act," said Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Dilip Singh Kunwar on Wednesday.

The police also froze a joint account providing financial support to the miscreants.

The SSP said that continuous action is being taken by identifying the persons/organizations who provide financial support to the miscreants, in addition, to keeping a watchful eye on the social media platforms, the persons spreading misleading information are being identified and monitored continuously.

On February 10, Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh called for a state-wide bandh protest against the lathi charge on students near Gandhi Park, Dehradun.

Agitation against multiple paper leaks in Uttarakhand, stretching back to 2016, continued for the third day in Dehradun on February 10, with youngsters demanding a "foolproof recruitment examination system".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor