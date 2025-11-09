U’khand Silver Jubilee: PM Modi’s ‘pahari’ dialect, public speech in Garhwali-Kumaoni win hearts

Dehradun, Nov 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on Sunday and launched various developmental projects worth over Rs 8140 crore.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi spoke on a host of issues, including Devbhoomi’s contribution to the country’s spiritual heritage and also about the defining era of Uttarakhand’s rise and progress; however, what hogged the people's attention was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘pahadi’ dialect and his seamless speech interspersed with Garhwali-Kumaoni references.

The Prime Minister has spoken and addressed people in the Pahari dialect also during his visits to the state, but this time, he made several references to Garhwali and Kumaoni phrases and spoke in the local tone, just like them.

PM Modi’s heart-warming address in the local language, with frequent conversation in Garhwali-Kumaoni, caught the imagination of locals, who were left visibly enthused and excited.

Prime Minister Modi began his speech, stating, "My brothers and sisters, sisters and brothers, elders of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, my greetings to all of you."

When the Prime Minister spoke in Garhwali midway through his speech, it won the hearts of the people present there.

PM Modi, speaking on the occasion of Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee, said that the true identity of the state lies in its spiritual strength and added that if Devbhoomi resolves to do so, it can establish itself as the “spiritual capital of the world”. He emphasised that the temples, ashrams, and centres of meditation and Yoga in the state can be connected to a global network.

He said that Uttarakhand has traversed a long journey of progress over the past 25 years.

Quoting the popular saying, “Where there is a will, there is a way,” he said that once we know our goals, the roadmap to achieve them will emerge swiftly and added that there could be no better day than November 9 to begin discussions on these future goals.

