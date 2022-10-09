U'khand: Three top officials arrested in UKSSSC case

In a major breakthrough in the UKSCC scam, three senior government officials were arrested by the Uttarakhand STF in connection with the case, said the officials on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as RBS Rawat( former chairman), secretary Manohar Kanyal, former controller of examination RS Pokharia were arrested on Saturday in the investigation of rigging in the VPDO recruitment examination conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSCC) in 2016.

This is being termed the biggest action so far in the recruitment examination case.

The investigations were underway since 2016 and gained pace after Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami's intervention.

The state chief taking note of the incident said that not a single guilty would be spared.

"Those who play with the future of our sons and daughters are behind bars in the UKSSSC recruitment scam, only. Investigation agencies are doing their job. No one guilty of killing the rights of the youth of Uttarakhand will be spared. The government is ensuring that all future recruitment examinations are clean and transparent," said CM Dhami.

He also set the record straight and said," We will take the strictest action against the accused. Be it this case or another. No one will dare dream to do anything against the law forget doing it."

The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSC) in December 2021. This was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

However, there were widespread allegations that there were irregularities in the conduct of the test. Following these allegations, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called for a probe and strict action against those guilty. Following this, the secretary of the commission was removed from the post. A Special Task Force (STF) was also constituted to investigate the alleged irregularities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor