U'khand Waqf Board Chairman calls for timely registration of properties on UMMEED portal

Udham Singh Nagar, Dec 24 Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to ensure the timely registration of Waqf properties on the UMMEED portal, following the extension of the deadline for online registration.

He said the initiative aims to protect Waqf assets and ensure that their benefits reach poor and deserving sections of the Muslim community.

Speaking to reporters, Shams said that the Waqf Amendment Act introduced by the Modi government has renewed hope among poor Muslims. He alleged that for decades, Waqf properties had been misused and looted, depriving orphans, widows, and the underprivileged of their rightful benefits.

"The Modi government brought the Waqf Amendment Act, which has given new hope to poor Muslims. Over the years, the Waqf Board had become a nexus of thieves. Properties that were meant for the welfare of the poor, orphans, and widows were ruthlessly looted. Like vultures, people tore apart and consumed Waqf assets," Shams said.

He said that through the UMMEED Act, there is now an opportunity to expose and stop the alleged plunder of Waqf properties.

"Today, through the UMMEED Act, we have hope that poor Muslims will finally get their rightful share. These properties involve the rights of orphans and funds from charity, zakat, and donations. Many people sacrificed their livelihoods and dedicated their properties as Waqf for public welfare. There has been a massive plunder of these properties, and to expose and stop this loot, the Modi government has brought this reform," he said.

Shams further claimed that the misuse of Waqf properties over the past several decades was well known.

"Everyone knows what was done in the last 75 years. Today, the Modi government has become a ray of hope for poor Muslims," he added.

Highlighting the importance of online registration, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman said the UMMEED portal has already been launched, and many people have begun registering their properties. He appealed to those who are yet to complete the process to do so without delay.

"The new UMMEED portal has been launched, and people are registering their Waqf properties on it. Those who are still left are requested to come forward and register. However, those who deliberately choose not to register will be treated as part of the Waqf mafia. This is a clear message to those who intentionally want to misuse or loot Waqf properties and to those who are in illegal possession of Waqf assets," he added.

Expressing optimism about the future, Shams said proper utilisation of Waqf properties would bring tangible benefits to the community.

"We believe that through Waqf properties, decent housing will be provided to poor and homeless Muslims. Employment-generating assets will be created for the unemployed. We are hopeful that the coming time will be much better for poor Muslims. The government is working with honesty and transparency," he said.

Following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the Central Ministry of Minority Affairs launched an initiative to digitise Waqf properties across the country.

As part of this initiative, the UMMEED portal was introduced, and all Waqf users were instructed to register their properties online between June 6 and December 6.

However, even after the deadline, a large number of Waqf properties across the country remained unregistered.

In Uttarakhand, only about one-fourth of the Waqf properties were registered online during the stipulated period, leading to growing demands from the public and stakeholders to reopen the portal and extend the deadline.

The issue eventually reached the Supreme Court, which suggested a solution by authorising state Waqf tribunals to take a decision regarding the extension of the registration timeline.

In Uttarakhand, two separate tribunals have been constituted for the Garhwal and Kumaon regions to deal with Waqf-related matters.

The tribunal has given time until February 6, 2026, in the Garhwal region and April 15, 2026, in the Kumaon region for online registration of Waqf properties.

