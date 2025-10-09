UKIBC hails 1.3 billion pounds in new Indian investments into UK

Mumbai, Oct 9 The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Wednesday hailed the successful conclusion of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India, which saw major new announcements, including 1.3 billion pounds in new Indian investments into the UK and agreements to expand British university campuses in India.

The UKIBC also highlighted other big announcements in the joint statement of the two Prime Ministers, which include the establishment of the India-UK Connectivity and Innovation Centre and the setting up of the India-UK Joint Centre for AI, along with enhanced cooperation on AI, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing, besides new connectivity links between the two countries.

Besides, new films and creative collaborations, including Bollywood productions, are to be filmed in the UK.

UKIBC Chair Richard Heald, who was part of the delegation, said: "The UK Prime Minister’s visit to India comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of our bilateral relationship, defined increasingly by partnership, shared prosperity, and mutual respect. The recently signed the UK–India Free Trade Agreement embodies the deep strategic and economic alignment between our two nations, and will be instrumental in shaping a more dynamic, modern, and equitable framework for trade and investment."

"I am delighted to be a part of the UK PM’s delegation to India, closely attending ministerial meetings and speaking at a session on entry strategies, success stories, and support mechanisms for UK SMEs looking to export more in India. The announcements made by Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer signal a shift from intent to action, giving businesses on both sides confidence to invest, innovate, and grow together,” he added.

Heald also spoke at a panel on "Breaking into the Indian Market: Small Business Export Successes", highlighting the vital role of UK SMEs and the importance of local partnerships and long-term engagement.

"UKIBC remains committed to working with both governments and industry to deepen trade and investment links and to ensure that business insights continue to shape the future of the UK–India economic corridor," the UKIBC statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor