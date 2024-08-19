ULFA-I’s bomb scare a failure of government, says Assam Oppn leader

Guwahati, Aug 19 Lurinjyoti Gogoi, leader of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has launched a sharp attack on the police and administration on ULFA-I’s bomb scare on Independence Day, claiming that the entire government intelligence has failed to counter the militant outfit.

Gogoi told IANS on Monday: “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been repeatedly claiming that he has made Assam insurgency-free, but on Independence Day, ULFA-I planted explosives at as many as 25 locations across the state. This is an utter failure of the government's intelligence wing as well as police.”

He has also claimed that Sarma has been telling lies to the people of Assam and he should immediately resign from the post of Chief Minister, taking responsibility for the entire incident.

The Opposition leader also alleged that the Chief Minister has failed to bring ULFA-I’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah to the table for talks.

“After taking charge as Chief Minister of Assam, Sarma has been constantly asserting that he would bring Baruah to the table for talks. But three years have passed and the BJP leader has failed to do that. Thus, I urge the Central government to take initiatives for a peace agreement with ULFA-I,” Gogoi said.

ULFA-I, in a statement on I-Day, had claimed that they had planted bombs at 25 locations in Assam and these were supposed to be exploded between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the Independence Day. However, due to some technical snag, the plan failed and the bombs did not explode.

The Assam Police later jumped into action and rescued explosives from some locations including Guwahati. An SIT has been formed by the police to look into the whole incident.

Meanwhile, following the incident, CM Sarma said that Paresh Baruah should refrain from creating any environment which might affect investors coming to Assam.

“The state has recently seen progress and development after many decades. If the ULFA-I tries to destabilise peace in the state, it will adversely impact the youths of Assam,” he said adding that before inciting violence, Baruah must always think about 14 lakh unemployed youths of Assam.

