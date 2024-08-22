ULFA-I's influence in Assam declined considerably: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 22 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the influence of the anti-talk faction of the ULFA-I led by Paresh Baruah in the state "is very much there, although it has considerably declined over the years", asserting that the outfit has as many as 400 cadres in its camp in the neighbouring nation of Myanmar.

The Chief Minister said that though the banned militant group -- United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) -- has its influence in Assam, but its impact has been gradually diminishing.

"Who has said that the influence is not there? Has the Union Home Minister said this or the Assam Chief Minister said it? It is a fact that in comparison to 1990s and 1996, its influence has decreased," Sarma told the media here.

Claiming that he had been talking to Paresh Baruah every 10 to 15 days, he said : "He (Paresh Baruah) calls me up, and I generally respond to his call."

However, after the Lok Sabha election, Sarma said he did not talk with the ULFA-I leader.

The Chief Minister said that Baruah wants discussion on ‘sovereignty’, but there cannot be discussion on 'sovereignty'.

"ULFA must decide when there will be talks. I am ready to sit for talks the moment they desire to have peace talks."

The Paresh Baruah-led ULFA faction is a proscribed outfit and manifested itself with a new name (ULFA-I) in 2012.

Meanwhile, Assam Police urged the people to provide information in the ongoing investigation on explosives planted by anti-talk ULFA-I in 24 locations in Assam as a mark of protest against the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Sarma, who holds the home portfolio, said that two cases would be given to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), remaining cases would be investigated by the Assam Police.

Police have done something to prevent these bombs from exploding, he said, adding: "Such a blast must not take place for Assam. Such incidents have been happening in Assam for the last 30 years. Until the day we do not have discussion with ULFA, we would have to remain concerned and cautious."

