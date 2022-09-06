Umar Khalid asked his people to do 'Chakka jam' during Trump's visit in his Amaravati speech: Delhi Police tells HC

Opposing the bail plea of Umar Khalid before the High Court, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said Umar Khalid gave a message to his people in Delhi about the Chakka jam (blockading a road) during US President Donald Trump visit on February 24.

The special public prosecutor argued that on this date Khalid was in Bihar.

Delhi police on Monday said that Umar Khalid was desperate to give a speech at Amaravati, however, Maharashtra police did not grant the permission.

The division bench of justices Sidharth Mridul and Rajanish Bhatnagar after hearing the arguments adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Wednesday).

In the next hearing, the special public prosecutor for Delhi Police will advance his arguments on the statement of 16 witnesses against Umar Khalid and the law on this point.

This case is connected with the larger conspiracy of the North East Delhi violence.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted before the bench that Umar Khalid in his speech at Amravati had asked the people to be on road for Chakka jam (blockading a road) on February 24, 2020. He had said that it was to show Trump that CAA was a dangerous Act for Muslims.

SPP argued that Umar Khalid's speech was at Amaravati and Trump was not scheduled to visit there, and neither were the people were to visit Delhi then to whom the message was conveyed.

Prasad said the message was for his people in Delhi.

It was also argued that all the conspirators were talking about the Chakka jam but the date was not clear, Khalid in his speech gave a message that the Chakka jam is to be done on 24 February 2020.

Umar Khalid had talked about the mob lynching of Muslims but he did not mention the lynching of people from the Hindu community. If his approach was humanitarian then he should have talked about the people of the Hindu community too.

SPP also linked all the incidents and development since the Shaheen Bagh protest, violence of the first phase, Citizen Amendment Bill, creation of JCC, creation of WhatsApp group, creation of the protest sites, mobilisation, funding of the sites, secret meetings, disconnection and dislocation of CCTV cameras in Chandbagh, starting of violence etc.

Umar Khalid had attended a secret meeting at Jafrabad on the night of 22 January 2020. SPP Prasad rejected the contention of the defence counsel that the meeting was not secret as the pics of it were posted on the FB page.

Amit Prasad submitted that the pics were posted on the locked profile of Syed Imran Ali. It was not publicly accessible.

Prasad also mentioned the chats in the JCC WhatsApp group, in a message, Safoora Jargar said Trump is to be trumped.

During the hearing on August 1, the prosecution had said that the North East Delhi violence was the result of a larger conspiracy and the idea was to create a sense of fear in the minds of Muslims and to paralyse the city.

The senior advocate appearing for Umar Khalid had concluded his arguments on the bail plea. He submitted that no case of conspiracy is made out against his client and there are major contradictions in the statement of witnesses.

The said the objectionable speech was allegedly given by Umar in Amaravati on 17 February 2020. He was booked under UAPA by Delhi Police and was arrested on September 13, 2020.

Senior Advocate Tridip Pais had argued that there is no material, no basis for allegations in the charge sheet. It is based on hearsay.

During the argument on May 23, 2022, he argued that Sharjeel Imam had criticized a secular movement against CAA and Khalid does not agree with it.

Pais said, "I am (Umar Khalid) being lumped with a person who calls for a deeply communal protest against CAA. There is no ideological meeting of minds."

( With inputs from ANI )

