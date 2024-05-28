Umar Khalid Denied Bail by Delhi Court in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

The Delhi court on Tuesday, May 28, denied bail to former JNU student leader and activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected Khalid's second regular bail plea.

The former JNU student leader moved the fresh bail plea after he withdrew his previous plea seeking relief from the Supreme Court. Khalid had challenged the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail in October 2022.

Khalid moved the fresh application under Section 437 of Cr.P.C, read with Section 43D (5) of UAPA. The trial court dismissed his first plea seeking regular bail in March 2022. He has been behind bars since September 2020, awaiting his trial under the UAPA for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy surrounding the communal violence that broke out in February 2020 in Delhi.