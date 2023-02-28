Umesh Pal murder case: Jailed former SP leader Atiq Ahmed's wife files plea, claims her sons were taken away by UP Police

Jailed gangster-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmed's wife, BSP leader Shaista Parveen, has filed a plea before Allahabad District Court claiming that her two sons were taken away by the police.

She said there has been no update on them ever since. The matter will be heard today.

Meanwhile, in a major development in the Umesh Pal murder case, an accused was shot in an encounter near the Nehru Park area in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj on Monday, a top police officer said.

The accused, identified as Arbaaz, was driving the car that was used in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a prime witness in several cases, including the murder of BSP MLA Rajul Pal.

The police said after the encounter, Arbaaz was injured and succumbed at the hospital.

"Accused Arbaaz was shot during the encounter that took place near Nehru Park in Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj earlier today. He was driving the car that was used in the murder (of Umesh Pal) and was also fired upon," ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said on Monday.

"Arbaaz died during treatment at the hospital. UP administration and the police have initiated a campaign against all such miscreants, gangsters, and mafia. There is also a crackdown against those sheltering such people," he added.

Umesh Pal and one of his two armed security escorts were shot dead in Prayagraj's Sulem Saray area on February 24. Several rounds were fired and bombs hurled at Umesh and his gunners.

The incident came days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at the Samajwadi Party in the Assembly on February 25, saying that his government would destroy the mafia.

Describing the Prayagraj incident as sad, CM Yogi said "The government has taken cognizance of it and the results of our policy of zero tolerance for crime would be there for everyone to see very soon. No one should have any doubts about it."

"Is it not true that the accused against whom the FIR has been lodged, was made an MP by Samajwadi Party? You raise and nurture all the criminals, garland them and then blame others when a crime takes place. By doing this, you are just making a spectacle of yourself," the CM added, in an attack on SP members.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Pooja Pal (wife of Lt. BSP MLA Raju Pal) met CM Adityanath on Tuesday, demanding for Y+ security for herself and family.

( With inputs from ANI )

