UN climate summit in Dubai to offer carbon-neutral menus

New Delhi, Nov 22 With the UN Climate Change Conference or COP28 kicking off in Dubai at the end of the month -- a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the 2015 Paris Agreement -- the summit host United Arab Emirates (UAE) will not only urge governments to commit to ambitious targets to transform food systems but also offer carbon-neutral menus to delegates.

COP28 UAE is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and representatives from non-accredited delegates and other voices organizations.

More than 90 food and beverage outlets will showcase a diverse range of cuisines, including a unique 100 percent vegan food truck park, and Alkebulan, the world’s first African dining hall at the COP28 venue.

The host anticipates that 2,50,000 meals will be served every day of the 12-day event. To ensure menus are climate-conscious and sustainable, COP28 mandates caterers to minimize waste, use sustainable packaging, provide training, and recycle where possible.

COP28 is working with Expo City Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre and Erth to ensure F&B vendors are supported as much as possible in achieving the challenging Sustainable Catering Strategy.

Michelin-starred Rohit Ghai will offer his contemporary take on authentic Indian street food through Gup & Shup, his brand-new concept at Expo City Dubai.

As per the host nation, the COP28 catering team has been working with Nutritics to support F&B vendors by providing access to its platform to enable vendors to calculate the carbon and water intensity of menu items.

Caterers have been asked to ensure that at least 50 per cent of food served falls within sustainable limits for carbon and water intensity, as well as aligning with UAE guidelines on macronutrients.

Chef Athanasios Kargatzidis, the mastermind behind Baron, Lebanon's top-ranked restaurant in the MENA's 50 Best Restaurants guide for 2022 and 2023, will bring mezze and skewers to COP28.

More than just a coffee shop, Q Coffee, the concept is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Women's Economic Development program.

Organized in partnership with Sustainable Growers, it has helped provide financial independence to over 724,000 women, and consequently uplifted 2.8 million children.

Q Coffee is a celebration of Rwandan culture, heritage, and coffee, and offers tastings and workshops in coffee making and fair-trade practices.

