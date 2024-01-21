Unabated intense dry cold in Kashmir, Jammu temp less than normal

Srinagar, Jan 21 Kashmir continued to witness unabated intense dry cold while Jammu reeled under below normal temperatures on Sunday.

With still no prospect of any major change in weather, Kashmir remained frozen with intense dry cold with Srinagar recording minus 4.8, Gulmarg minus 5 and Pahalgam minus 6.5 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region recorded minus 14.4, Kargil minus 12.4 and Drass minus 13.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 5.6, Katra 4.6, Batote 1.7, Bhaderwah minus 0.4 and Banihal minus 1.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started on December 21 and will end on January 30. With just nine days remaining, unless the rain god intervenes with snow during these remaining days, Kashmir is in for one of the worst summers during the coming months.

No snow in Chillai Kalan could lead to water scarcity in the summer months.

