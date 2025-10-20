Unable to face harassment by husband and in-laws, woman commits suicide

Bengaluru, Oct 20 A woman committed suicide on Monday, an official said, adding the incident has been reported from the Visvesvaraya Pickup Dam in Doddaballapur taluk near Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Puspavati, a resident of Tapassihalli. Before taking the extreme step, she recorded a video message.

According to police, the woman, who was working as a lecturer, was married to a man named Venu 11 months ago and was allegedly tortured for dowry and land by him and his family. Earlier, her family had lodged a missing complaint at the Doddaballapur Women’s Police Station.

In her video, Puspavati alleged that her husband had been torturing her since the day of their marriage and deliberately kept his distance. Whenever she tried to talk to him, he refused to respond. When she brought up the matter with her in-laws, they told her to wait and assured her that things would improve.

She further stated that whenever she discussed family life and having a child, her husband reprimanded her, asking "what's the urgency?" When she suspected he might have a medical issue and questioned him, he abused her, using vulgar language.

She also alleged that whenever she tried to touch him, he kicked her on the chest. Her in-laws advised her to have a baby with their younger son, while her brother-in-law also made inappropriate remarks, causing her severe mental trauma, police said.

Puspavati also alleged that despite her parents raising objections to the harassment, it continued. She claimed she was assaulted and abused by her husband’s family during quarrels. On one such occasion, she was injured, taken to a hospital for treatment, and threatened by her father-in-law that if she lodged a police complaint, she would not be allowed to return.

The harassment persisted, and during another quarrel, when she warned her husband’s family that she would file a police complaint, they allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threw her out of the house. When her brother intervened, he was also assaulted. Following this, a complaint was lodged at the Doddaballapur Police Station, police said.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited, an official said.

