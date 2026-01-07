Unacceptable and atrocious: Women’s rights activist on BJP woman worker stripping by police in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 7 Women’s rights activist Brinda Adige on Wednesday reacted to the alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police in Hubballi city of Karnataka, calling the incident absolutely unacceptable and atrocious.

She said that it does not matter which political party the woman belongs to, as what is important is that she is a citizen of the country and must be protected under constitutional rights.

Speaking to IANS, Brinda Adige said, “It is absolutely unacceptable and atrocious because here we are talking about policemen and policewomen who are trained to enforce the law. They cannot become the law unto themselves.”

She further said, “Having citizens inside a bus, disrobing her, manhandling her, and beating her is completely wrong. Somewhere I heard that she tried to disrobe herself. Fine, but you are the police and you are trained to handle such situations. Why did female police personnel not form a shield around her? What were they doing there? They were all just watching. This shows that even if they are trained, they are not prepared to safeguard the modesty of women. They panicked. So what kind of training are they receiving as police? Do they not know how to look after a woman? You can make all kinds of excuses, but none of them justify this behaviour.”

Adige pointed out that even common people often act more responsibly in such situations.

“As ordinary citizens, sometimes we see incidents where a woman, possibly suffering from mental health issues, may try to disrobe herself. In such cases, two or three people immediately step in to protect her dignity. So what was the police doing? What happened here is both a human rights and women’s rights violation,” she said.

Referring to the police commissioner’s statement about gathering details, she added, “Details can be collected later. First, everyone who was present should be suspended. Then conduct enquiries. There can be no excuses for treating a citizen in such a horrible manner. Constitutional guarantees must be upheld and protected by the police. They cannot make excuses at all.”

She further said that the police are required to follow protocols and guidelines on how people in custody should be treated.

“In this case, the woman was in police custody. Secondly, common sense is enough; one does not need special training for that. The state government must intervene. It does not matter which political party she belongs to — that is secondary. First and foremost, she is a citizen of this country, and her constitutional rights must be protected. I believe the state government will intervene, and I am sure the Home Minister will take cognisance of the matter,” Adige told IANS.

Meanwhile, the video of the incident surfaced on Wednesday, triggering shock and serious concern.

The video allegedly shows male police personnel assaulting the woman and using vulgar expletives.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Keshvapur police station in Hubballi. According to sources, BJP worker Sujatha Handi, also known as Vijayalaxmi Handi, was allegedly brutalised following a complaint lodged against her by Hubballi-Dharwad Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla.

It is alleged that Sujatha Handi was targeted after she undertook voter mapping as part of the voter list revision process. Reportedly angered by this, the Congress corporator allegedly lodged a complaint against her at the Keshvapur police station.

During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, a dispute reportedly broke out when Sujatha Handi accompanied election officials during the process. Congress corporators and their supporters allegedly created a ruckus by citing an old case during the revision exercise.

Suvarna Kallakuntla, who filed the complaint against Sujatha Handi, alleged that she had brought SIR-BLO officials and got voters’ names deleted. Earlier, clashes had reportedly occurred between BJP and Congress workers over the same allegation.

It has now been alleged that, citing this issue, a complaint was registered against Sujatha Handi, and police personnel went to arrest her. During this process, the police allegedly unleashed brutality on her. In the video, a male police officer is seen holding the shoulder of the BJP woman worker while she is reportedly without clothes.

