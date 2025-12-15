'Unacceptable': BJP's Shashank Mani slams objectionable slogans against PM Modi at Cong rally

New Delhi, Dec 15 BJP MP Shashank Mani Tripathi on Monday condemned the objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, saying that the use of such words against the Prime Minister is absolutely unacceptable.

The controversy erupted after the Congress party’s “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” rally, held at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday. Several videos that surfaced on social media showed Congress workers raising provocative slogans such as “Modi teri kabar khudegi” while heading towards the rally venue, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Speaking to IANS, Tripathi said, “When people are annoyed and frustrated, they resort to using such language. I believe that after the speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament, they became irritated and walked out. Using such words against the Prime Minister is completely unacceptable. He is not just the leader of a political party, but the leader of the entire country.”

He further added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the highest constitutional position in the country. I do not think there is anyone with a higher stature than him. To use such words against the Prime Minister is absolutely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it. If they continue to use such language, the public will once again teach them a lesson. The people of this country will give a befitting reply to such behaviour.”

The BJP leader also reacted to the appointment of Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as the BJP’s National Working President. Speaking on the development, he said the decision reflects the party’s broader vision of promoting capable leaders from the grassroots to national-level responsibilities.

“This appointment reflects the BJP’s vision of bringing individuals from lower-level positions, who possess extraordinary capabilities, to the national stage. Nitin Nabin’s selection shows that the BJP believes that common people have the power to bring about great change, and the party gives them opportunities to rise to the highest organisational positions,” Tripathi told IANS.

The BJP Parliamentary Board approved Nitin Nabin's appointment as the party's Working President on Sunday. The move comes at a time when the term of the current BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda has ended, and discussions regarding his successor are ongoing.

According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Nitin Nabin’s appointment as National Working President takes effect immediately. The letter underlined the party’s continued focus on merit-based leadership and greater youth participation at the highest levels of the organisational hierarchy.

Earlier in the day, Nabin offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Patna before leaving for Delhi. After offering prayers, he visited Rajvanshi Nagar, where he paid floral tributes to his late father and senior BJP leader Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha at his statue.

Interacting with media persons for the first time after assuming his new responsibility, Nabin expressed gratitude to the party and recalled his father’s ideological legacy.

“The party gave me the opportunity to contest elections 20 years ago after the demise of my father. I am deeply thankful to the Bharatiya Janata Party for trusting me and blessing me with the chance to work alongside party workers, which has brought me to this stage,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor