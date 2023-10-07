Unanimous appreciation: Jaishankar on Parliamentary Consultative Committee discussion on India’s G20 Presidency

New Delhi, Oct 7 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday acknowledged the Parliamentary Consultative Committee “unanimous appreciation” of the G20 Summit meeting hosted in the national capital under India's presidency.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jaishankar said, “The Parliamentary Consultative Committee met today to discuss our G20 Presidency. Glad to note the unanimous appreciation on its unqualified success. And the positive impact of the Jan Bhagidari approach.”

He also attached a photographs with the members.

India hosted the 18th G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9, and 10 which was attended the heads of nations of several countries.

The theme of the summit was “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, which translates to “One World, One Family, One Future”.

The G20 leaders on September 9 arrived at a consensus on the Delhi Declaration and adopted it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chair of the summit, announced this during the second session of the ongoing G20 summit in New Delhi.

"There is good news, with everyone's cooperation consensus has been reached on New Delhi G20 Leadership Declaration," Modi had informed during the summit.

During the summit, the G20 leaders announced to include the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping.

