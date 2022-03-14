Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

New Delhi, March 14 An unattended bag found inside a local train en route to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station from Haryana triggered panic on Monday morning.

"An unattended bag, from which some fumes were emanating, was found inside Train No 04406 which briefly led to a panic situation," DCP Railways Harendra Singh told .

Subsequently, the train was stopped at Adarsh Nagar railway station and a Bomb Disposal Squad was informed.

"The bag was then thrown out of the train and on searching, no incriminating material was found inside it," the senior official said, adding the fumes that were emanating from the bag possibly due to the friction of nails inside it.

The unattended bag might possibly belong to some labourer or carpenter as there were some tools, clothes and nails inside it, he said.

The DCP said that it was not like a travellers bag, rather a simple bag that labourers usually carry. "When we threw it outside the train, it automatically tore apart and we saw that there was nothing suspicious in it," the official added.

Delhi has always remained a target for anti-social elements and around 6 Kg Improvised Explosive Device, containing RDX & Ammonium Nitrate, were recovered twice in the months of January and February.

