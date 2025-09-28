'Unbearable pain and sorrow that words cannot express': TVK chief Vijay on TN stampede

Chennai, Sep 28 Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor Vijay has expressed grief and shock over the stampede that occurred during his party's campaign rally in Karur Tamil Nadu's Karur, which claimed dozens of lives and left many others injured.

A large crowd had gathered for the TVK event in Karur on Saturday evening, when a sudden rush in a congested section led to chaos and a deadly crush.

According to officials, at least 36 people, including women and children, died after being trampled or suffocated, while many others were rushed to nearby hospitals, several in critical condition.

Emergency services and police personnel worked through Saturday evening to control the situation and rescue those caught in the crowd.

Sharing his anguish on Saturday on X, Vijay said, "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital."

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, have announced immediate relief, including compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victims' families and Rs 1 lakh to those injured and special medical care for the injured victims.

Senior Ministers and officials have been dispatched to oversee rescue and hospital support, while a judicial inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the stampede and recommend safety measures for future events.

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other prominent political leaders expressed deep sorrow over the stampede tragedy that claimed 36 lives and left 60 others injured.

The incident occurred when a large crowd surged forward at the packed venue where Vijay was addressing his supporters as part of his statewide campaign.

Eyewitnesses described sudden pushing and panic in the congested space, causing people to fall and get trampled.

Police and emergency teams rushed to rescue those trapped, but the density of the gathering made the effort extremely challenging.

Among the injured were at least three children admitted to intensive care.

