Uncertainty looms over a movie on RG Kar victim

Kolkata, Oct 18 Uncertainty loomed over a movie on the life of R.G. Kar victim as her parents were yet to give their consent for it.

On Thursday, the victim's parents said they would think about the matter after their daughter gets justice.

The reaction from the victim's parents came after a director named Ujjwal Chatterjee decided to make a film on the victim.

The film, which is being named 'Tilottama' (which refers to the victim), will be released before the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The director has spoken to Tilottama's parents several times about the subject of the film. However, Tilottama's parents are yet to give final consent.

Speaking to a section of media persons, the father said, "We don't know anything as of now. But a director came to us to talk about this. I just said that until we get justice, we have nothing to do with such a proposal. We will think about it after getting justice. If someone wants to make a film on my daughter, then it is their own responsibility."

On the other hand, the victim's mother said, "I can't think about anything other than justice for my daughter. Until we get information about what happened that night, who was behind the crime, this film will mean nothing. My daughter is everyone's daughter. Until we get justice, nothing will happen."

On Friday, the director told the media persons, "I want to make the film. Initial talks have been held with Tilottama's parents. The film cannot be made without their permission. So I cannot say anything more now. But I will pursue their consent before making the film."

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, common people and even women members of households.

The sole convict, Sanjoy Roy, had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court.

Even after a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is yet to complete its investigation into the "larger conspiracy" behind the crime.

