'Uncle Pashupati Paras, CM Nitish broke my party', says Chirag Paswan

Patna, Oct 31 Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) president Chirag Paswan has targeted his uncle and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for breaking his party and conspiring against him.

During an event, 'Paswan Swabhiman Sammelan' in Darbhanga on Monday evening, he said, “They have conspired to break me but failed as I am a son of a lion.

“Thinking about the people of Bihar and talking about Bihar first, Bihari first turned out to be my fault. Talking in the interest of labourers and farmers became my guilt. I want the people of Bihar to get jobs, develop, and have good education and health infrastructure here. But raising the issues became my fault,” Paswan said.

“When my father died, I needed the support of my family members but they were the first who cheated on me only for the post of Union minister. They have broken up my party and left me on the road. They were thinking that I might break down but it did not happen due to your blessings,” he said.

“They (Nitish Kumar and Pashupati Kumar Paras) have conspired against me and not only broken my party but also forced me out from the NDA. Who were those people responsible for making the third number party (JD-U). The chief minister had conspired against me and evicted me from the government bungalow in New Delhi. They thought that I would break down but they forgot that I am the son of a lion,” Paswan said.

