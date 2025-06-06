Unconscious Bihar govt being run by retired officers: Tejashwi attacks Nitish

Patna, June 6 Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a fierce attack on the Bihar government on Friday, accusing it of lawlessness, administrative failure, and turning a blind eye to corruption and public suffering.

In his scathing remarks, Yadav alleged that criminals were out of control in Bihar and the government has slipped into what he termed a state of “jungle raj of officers.”

Tejashwi Yadav did not mince words, saying, “Criminals are on the rampage across Bihar. Incidents are happening daily. The police appear helpless, and the government is sleeping under the influence of drugs. The Chief Minister is in an unconscious state.”

He criticised the lack of response from ministers to serious crimes like rape, saying, “If rape happens, ministers simply make people swear oaths. Is this governance?”

Yadav was referring to Thursday's incident when Bihar minister Kedar Gupta asked a member of the victim's family to swear on his son that he was telling the truth.

Yadav also targeted the government for allegedly shielding corrupt officials.

Citing the extension of service given to PMCH Superintendent Dr. I.S. Thakur, he questioned the rationale behind the move.

“As soon as our government fell, the retired officer was given an extension. Is there no one else capable of running PMCH? Patients don’t get beds or even basic facilities,” he said.

He highlighted the deteriorating conditions at AIIMS-Patna, where, he claimed, patients were found sleeping on the roads due to lack of space inside the hospital.

Tejashwi further stated, “Mafia groups have taken control of every sector. The state is being run by tired chief ministers and retired officers. Bihar's 13 to 14 crore people are in unsafe hands.”

He accused the ruling administration of being indifferent to the public’s plight and alleged that the real control lies with a select group he described as the “DK gang.”

In his recent letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding 85 per cent reservation and its inclusion in the 9th Schedule, Tejashwi reiterated his commitment to the issue.

“We have agitated before on this and will not hesitate to take to the streets again if needed,” he declared.

When asked whether the CM had acknowledged his letter, he responded tersely, “Leave it. He may or may not give a reply to me. Ask Chirag Paswan if he received his.”

Chirag Paswan recently sent a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, demanding strong action against the accused of the Muzaffarpur rape case in which a Dalit minor died due to lack of medical aid after waiting outside in an ambulance for four hours to be admitted to the hospital. Soon after the 11-year-old girl was admitted to hospital, she died due to the inordinate delay in getting treatment for her stab wounds and other injuries inflicted by the rapist.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor