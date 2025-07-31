Undeclared ‘emergency’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan

Amaravati, July 31 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that there is an undeclared "emergency-like situation" in the state.

He lashed out at the coalition government for what he called its draconian rule and foisting of false cases against the opposition by misusing the police. He warned that all erring persons will be brought to book after the YSR Congress comes back to power.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was speaking to the media in Nellore on Thursday after consoling former MLA Prasanna Kumar Reddy, whose house was recently attacked, allegedly by the workers of Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

YSRCP president alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been following the vindictive path of attacking the houses of political adversaries indiscriminately, which shows that constitutional provisions and democratic values have no place in the state.

Criticism is common in political circles, but sending mobs with weapons to attack the house of adversaries and deriving sadistic pleasure is evident in recent times with the implementation of the ‘Red book’ constitution, as Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s house was attacked with his elderly mother in the house.

‘Red book’ is a reference to the diary displayed by TDP leader Nara Lokesh during the election campaign last year, stating that it has the names of all those who harassed TDP leaders and workers during the YSRCP rule.

Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that the huge posse of police and roads being dug up to halt people coming to see him and the unprecedented restrictions put in place show how much Chandrababu Naidu is scared of YSRCP and his diversion tactics to divert the attention of people from his failure to implement poll promises.

YS Jagan, who earlier met party leader and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy in Nellore jail, said Chandrababu has been deriving sadistic pleasure by foisting false cases and putting opposition leaders in jail and filing case after case to keep them in jail for longer periods.

From forwarding news and video clipping forwards to questioning the harassment of party leaders there, cases were filed at will, and the illegal quartz mining case has no locus standi as the Village Revenue Officer has given a statement that no quarrying activity was carried out in the area for four years, he said.

The former Chief Minister said the SC, ST case was also booked, and old cases were also retrieved against Govardhan Reddy, which shows the vindictive nature of the government. He pointed out that Govardhan Reddy, who is A4 in the case, is in jail, while A1 to A3 have got anticipatory bail.

“The flimsy cases being filed against Kakani Govardhan Reddy stand testimony of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He is in jail for 64 days with 14 cases,” he said.

Jagan listed out the YSRCP leaders and their kin who were targeted by the coalition, from Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Jogi Ramesh, besides Nandigama Suresh, Pennelli Ramakrishna Reddy and others. PV Midhun Reddy has been jailed as his father, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, had a scuffle with Chandrababu Naidu during their college term, he said. The ire against Chevireddy is that he has won the Chandragiri constituency, which is Chandrababu’s home town.

TDP leaders have been using foul language against RK Roja, Rajani and attacking ZP Chairperson Harika, among others, and if we pay back in the same coin, where will democracy stand, he asked.

