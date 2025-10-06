Under 12 not to be given medicines without doctor’s prescription: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday issued a strict warning that children under 12 should not be administered any medicines without a valid doctor’s prescription, emphasising the risks of incorrect dosing and misuse.

She announced that the state will issue special guidelines on the use of cough medicines for children following recommendations from an expert committee.

A three-member committee, comprising the State Drugs Controller, Child Health Nodal Officer, and the State President of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), has been tasked with studying the issue and submitting an urgent report.

“Even old prescriptions should not be used to give medicines to children. Dosages are determined based on weight, and giving medicine prescribed for one child to another can cause harm,” the minister said.

The Drugs Controller has been instructed to strengthen awareness campaigns for parents and the public.

A high-level meeting chaired by the minister confirmed that no adverse incidents involving cough syrup in children have been reported in Kerala.

The government will continue public education and direct the Drugs Controller to investigate any reported cases.

With the cooperation of the IAP, paediatricians and other doctors will also receive training on safe prescription practices.

The announcement follows inspections under the State Drugs Control Department.

The sale of Coldrif syrup (SR 13 batch) has been suspended in Kerala after issues were reported in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Another cough syrup batch in Rajasthan was also found problematic.

Officials confirmed that these batches were not distributed or sold in Kerala, and all distribution through the eight local distributors has been halted.

The meeting was attended by all senior officials of the Health department and the IAP President. Minister Veena George said the state is committed to ensuring children’s safety while providing clear guidance to doctors and parents on the responsible use of medicines.

