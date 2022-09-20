Under-construction wall collapses in Noida, labourers feared trapped

Noida, Sep 20 An unknown number of labourers were feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction wall that collapsed here on Tuesday morning.

"A boundary wall at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector-21 has collapsed. All senior police officials are present on the spot and rescue operation is currently underway on war-footing," an official told .

As per latest reports, a JCB-crane has been employed to remove the debris and so far two people have been rescued.

More details are awaited.

