Under Nirmal Gujarat 2.0, door-to-door garbage collection drive launched in 71 villages of Jamnagar

Gandhinagar, Nov 3 The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has launched a door-to-door garbage collection campaign in 71 villages, signalling the administration's focused and strong impetus on achieving cleanliness in the rural belts.

The campaign, being undertaken under the Nirmal Gujarat 2.0, has found a good response as well as feedback from the villagers and local residents. Now, the rural households, instead of dumping the kitchen waste in the fields, are handing it over to the garbage trucks, which collect it from the homes every morning.

A couple of women, having directly benefited from the drive, welcomed the initiative and praised the government’s efforts.

Bhavnaben Goswami, a resident of Naranpur village, said that every morning, the garbage arrives at their residence, and they dump the garbage.

“A tractor comes every day and we dump wet and dry garbage into that,” she said.

Many women are happy with this campaign by the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, as they no longer have to travel far to dispose of their garbage.

Geetaben Makwana, a resident of Naranpar village, told IANS, “A tractor comes to our village regularly every day to collect garbage. Previously, if the tractor didn't come, we had to go outside to dump the garbage. Now, it's much easier. Many thanks to the Gujarat government.”

The door-to-door garbage collection campaign was launched by the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation in 35 villages and later extended to 71 villages. At least 33 vehicles equipped with GPS systems go door-to-door in these villages every day to collect garbage. Municipal employees also monitor the process online.

Speaking about the initiative, Hitendra Singh Jadeja, ATDO, Taluka Panchayat Jamnagar, said, "A total of 50,545 families in 71 villages, representing 2,34,831 people, are benefiting from this initiative. Door-to-door garbage collection is being carried out in these villages through 33 vehicles, each equipped with a GPS system.”

The Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 campaign was launched by the Gujarat government last year, with an emphasis on garbage collection in the systematic development of urban and rural areas. Under the campaign, municipalities at different places were allocated funds amounting to Rs 2,084 crore.

