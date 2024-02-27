Under PM Modi's leadership, new history of development politics being written: Guj CM

Hyderabad, Feb 27 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a new history of development politics is being written in the country.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, he said that there was a time when vote-bank politics and division of votes used to determine the poll results "but today under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, a new history of development politics is being written".

He claimed that after 75 years of Independence, the country under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership is achieving the goal of ‘swaraj’ (self-governance).

“Today Prime Minister Modi has created an environment where 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayaas' has become the election mantra,” he said.

Terming Prime Minister Modi the world’s most popular leader, he said under his leadership the country has completed a 10-year journey of progress. “The coming election is an opportunity for people to give Prime Minister Modi another chance to serve the nation,” the Gujarat Chief Minister said.

He further said that by electing Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time, people can "enhance both the pace and scale of development".

Chief Minister Patel claimed that whatever BJP promises in its election manifesto, it implements it with clear determination.

"For the first time in the country, the PM raised issues like 'Swachhata' from the Red Fort. Today, people have made Prime Minister Modi’s vision their mission to work for nation building,” he said.

He mentioned that whether it was Swacch Bharat, digital payment and vocal for local, people accepted his slogan and followed him.

He claimed that Narendra Modi took several "historic steps" like scrapping Article 370, women’s reservation and construction of Ram temple.

Chief Minister Patel hoped that the people of Telangana will vote for development, stability and good governance and ensure BJP’s victory in every constituency.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy also addressed the yatra in his parliamentary constituency Secunderabad.

He exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third term.

