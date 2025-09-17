Under PM Modi’s leadership, New India has become an inspiration for world: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Sep 17 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Seva Pakhwada 2025' in Lucknow to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday.

Extending greetings on behalf of the state’s 25 crore people, CM Yogi praised PM Modi as “the world’s most visionary and popular leader”.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister said the fortnight-long campaign, from September 17 to October 2, will feature various social and creative initiatives aimed at uniting society.

“It is our good fortune that Seva Pakhwada is being launched on the Prime Minister’s birthday. Today, the entire world is witnessing a new India under his leadership. Once considered a laggard, India is now inspiring the world with its self-confidence,” CM Yogi said.

Listing PM Modi’s achievements, the CM said that in the last 11 years, India has seen “unprecedented success” across sectors -- economy, infrastructure, investment, education, health, agriculture, and water resources.

He credited this progress to the government’s focus on villages, the poor, farmers, women, youth, Dalits, and marginalised communities, claiming that 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line during this period.

On cultural heritage, CM Yogi said respect for traditions has now become a reality. “A grand Ram Temple has been built in Ayodhya after 500 years. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been redeveloped, Kedarnath and Badrinath rejuvenated, and the Mahakal Temple transformed. These efforts have put India’s spiritual heritage on the global map,” he said.

He also highlighted projects commemorating icons such as Dr Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, and Maharishi Valmiki as milestones in the pursuit of social justice and upliftment.

CM Yogi said India set an example for the world under PM Modi’s leadership during the time of the pandemic. “While no vaccine had reached India in a hundred years, a Covid-19 vaccine was developed here in just nine months. Not only was it provided free of cost to every citizen, but India also shared it with dozens of other countries,” he said.

The CM said the first phase of Seva Pakhwada focuses on women’s health under the campaign ‘Swastha Nari, Sashakt Pariwar’. Initiatives include health check-ups, nutrition programmes, and awareness drives. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise blood donation camps in every district, while free health camps and screenings will be held across government hospitals and health centres.

He said a ‘prabuddh sammelan’ (enlightened People’s Conferences) will be organised on September 19-20 with participation of ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives.

Also, a “NaMo Marathon” in 17 cities will be held on September 21, with thousands of youths promoting the Fit India movement.

He said Seva Pakhwada will culminate on October 2 with programmes marking the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Promotion of Khadi, exhibitions, and toolkit distribution under the MSME and One District One Product schemes will be held.

Exhibitions on PM Modi’s life journey are also being set up in every district to inspire students and the wider public.

CM Yogi said: “A developed India and a developed Uttar Pradesh, a self-reliant India and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh -- these are interconnected goals. Guided by the Prime Minister’s Vision 2047, we are determined to achieve them. I pray to Lord Ram that the country continues to receive the Prime Minister’s visionary guidance.”

