‘Under sail, on course’: Indian Navy on INSV Kaundinya’s voyage toward Muscat

Mumbai, Jan 2 The Western Naval Command (WNC) on Friday evening issued an update on the ongoing maritime voyage of stitched-ship INSV Kaundinya to Muscat, saying “Under sail, on course”.

“#INSVKaundinya continues her passage across open seas —guided by wind, skill and India’s enduring maritime spirit,” said the WNC in a message on social media, which also carried a video clip on the crew in action.

On Thursday, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi interacted with the crew.

“Extending New Year greetings, Admiral Tripathi commended the crew for their professionalism and the efforts in undertaking this unique voyage rooted in India’s maritime past,” said a Navy official in a statement.

The Navy Chief highlighted that the voyage of INSV Kaundinya is a testament to the Indian Navy’s enduring commitment to rekindling national maritime consciousness, said the official.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the crew of INSV Kaundinya on New Year's Eve, lauding their spirit and dedication as the country prepared to welcome 2026.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was delighted to receive a picture from the crew and conveyed his best wishes to them as they marked the New Year while sailing on the high seas.

"Delighted to receive this picture from the team of INSV Kaundinya. Heartening to see their enthusiasm. As we are all set to usher in 2026, my special greetings to the INSV Kaundinya team, which is on the high seas. May the rest of their journey also be full of joy and success," PM Modi said.

The post was accompanied by an image showing members of the crew standing on the deck of the vessel against the open sea, with the ship’s distinctive sail visible in the background.

INSV Kaundinya is a traditional sailing vessel inspired by ancient Indian ship designs depicted on historical seals and artefacts. The ship is seen as a representation of India’s long maritime tradition and its historic links with seafaring trade routes across the Indian Ocean.

The vessel's voyages are aimed at navigation training as well as at highlighting India’s civilisational connections with the seas, including maritime trade and cultural exchange.

