Understanding the role of the human brain in creating & sustaining impactful brands

New Delhi, July 2 In a rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence and augmented reality where the average smartphone lasts a mere two to three years and electric cars are the new buzzword, a better understanding and nuanced and apposite application of neuroscience-based approaches will considerably increase success rates in areas like marketing, HR management and leadership, says Prof Arvind Sahay, a highly respected faculty member of marketing at IIM-Ahmedabad and the Chairperson of the NSE Centre of Behavioural Science.

"The brain is the foundation of all human behaviour. And human behaviour is the foundation of all business actions. In particular, areas like marketing, human resource management and leadership, a better understanding and nuanced and apposite application of neuroscience-based approaches will increase the hit rate of managerial actions considerably. One recent study in Germany suggests an increase in predictive power of marketing actions by 30 per cent," Sahay told in an interview.

"I started a course on neuroscience and consumer behaviour, amongst the first of its kind in a management institution in the world, in 2012-13. There was limited content available. I had to source it from research papers and develop some of my own thinking. Over the years and as courses evolved and more content became available, as one started doing research at IIM-A, it became natural to think about putting it all together for a larger audience," said Sahay of his book, 'Brands & The Brain'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor