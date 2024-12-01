Understanding the Shia genocide in Pakistan: A crisis in Kurram district (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi, Dec 1 The systematic targeting of Shia Muslims in Pakistan, particularly in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has grown into a humanitarian crisis. The escalating violence against the Shia community underscores a complex interplay of historical, geopolitical, and socio-political factors that demand urgent attention and resolution.

The plight of Shia Muslims in Kurram, especially in Parachinar, a Shia-majority town, is emblematic of the broader sectarian divide within Pakistan.

Sectarian tensions in Pakistan have historical roots. The Shia-Sunni divide, which originated centuries ago, deepened in Pakistan during the 1980s, influenced by the Iranian Revolution, the Afghan Jihad, and policies under General Zia-ul-Haq. These events catalysed the growth of extremist groups that weaponised religious identities. In Kurram, this divide has been particularly pronounced due to the region's demographics and geopolitical significance.

Located near the Afghan border, Kurram has seen repeated outbreaks of violence, with Parachinar becoming a flashpoint. From 2007 to 2012, armed extremists besieged Parachinar, cutting off essential supplies like food and medicine, leading to the deaths of hundreds and the displacement of thousands. This siege was a precursor to the ongoing violence that continues to plague the region.

Recent attacks and escalating violence

Recent incidents highlight the severity of the situation. On November 21, 2024, gunmen ambushed a convoy travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar, killing 42 Shia Muslims, including women and children. Survivors recounted the attackers exiting their vehicles and opening fire on the convoy, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Within days, fresh attacks claimed the lives of 20 more individuals, further destabilising the region. Markets were set ablaze, and gunfire echoed through the night, as the residents of Parachinar grappled with fear and loss. The Pakistani government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attacks, vowing justice for the victims. However, such assurances have done little to quell public outrage or restore a sense of security. Protests erupted across major cities, with Shia groups declaring a three-day mourning period to honour the victims.

The statistical trends of sectarian violence in Pakistan reveal a disturbing trajectory. Over the past decade, major incidents targeting Shia Muslims have claimed thousands of lives. In 2013, over 120 Shia Muslims were killed in bombings in Quetta, an attack attributed to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. In 2016, a bombing in Parachinar killed 23, and in 2018, the Mastung attack, carried out by ISIS-K, claimed 149 lives. The Hazara community, a Shia minority, has also faced targeted killings, such as the 2020 massacre of 11 miners in Balochistan. The year 2024 has already seen over 60 Shia Muslims killed in Kurram, with the violence showing no signs of abating. The following table provides a snapshot of this grim reality:

Causes and consequences of sectarian violence

The root causes of this violence are multifaceted. Geopolitically, Kurram's proximity to Afghanistan makes it vulnerable to militant infiltration and arms smuggling. The porous border allows extremist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-K to operate with impunity. Regional proxy wars, particularly the Saudi-Iran rivalry, have further exacerbated sectarian tensions, with both sides allegedly funding competing religious groups. Locally, Kurram's unique ethnic and religious composition has made it a hotspot for sectarian strife. The economic marginalisation of the region compounds these issues, with poverty and underdevelopment fostering resentment and unrest.

State inaction and alleged complicity have also contributed to the crisis. Human rights organisations and local leaders have repeatedly criticised the government for failing to protect Shia Muslims. Despite initiatives like the National Action Plan, which aimed to combat extremism, inconsistent implementation and lack of political will have hindered progress. The judiciary's inability to hold perpetrators accountable has further emboldened extremist groups.

The human toll of this violence is staggering. Families have lost breadwinners, children have been orphaned, and entire communities have been displaced. The psychological impact on survivors is profound, with many struggling to cope with the trauma of losing loved ones and witnessing violence firsthand. The social fabric of Kurram has been torn apart, with sectarianism fostering mistrust and animosity among communities.

Pathways to peace and justice

Despite these challenges, there are pathways to resolution. Strengthening security in Kurram is paramount. This includes deploying additional forces, improving border controls, and dismantling militant networks. Judicial reforms are also essential to ensure accountability for sectarian violence. Socio-economic development is another crucial component. Investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare can alleviate poverty and create opportunities for marginalised communities. Promoting interfaith dialogue and community reconciliation programmes can help bridge divides and foster unity. International support, both technical and financial, is also vital. Collaborative efforts with global agencies can bolster counterterrorism initiatives and support community rebuilding efforts.

The ongoing violence against Shia Muslims in Kurram is not just a tragedy for the region but a stain on Pakistan's commitment to protecting its diverse population. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort from the government, civil society, and international stakeholders. Justice for the victims and their families is not just a moral imperative but a necessity for peace and stability in Pakistan. Ensuring the safety and dignity of Shia Muslims in Kurram is not merely a regional concern but a test of Pakistan's resolve to uphold the principles of humanity and justice.

However, it has become evident that Pakistan has failed to protect its Shia minority. The repeated massacres, lack of accountability, and the continued presence of extremist groups targeting this community highlight the state's inability to secure the lives of its citizens. This consistent failure to protect vulnerable groups like the Shia Muslims, coupled with the government's lack of will to decisively confront sectarian violence, paints a grim picture of a state unable to provide security and justice to all its people. This persistent inaction and disregard for the safety of a significant portion of its population signifies that Pakistan is, in many ways, a failed state. The situation demands urgent intervention at all levels to restore basic rights, security, and justice for the Shia Muslims in Pakistan. The time for action is long overdue.

