Undertrial commits suicide in Gurugram jail

Gurugram, Dec 16 An undertrial lodged at Bhondsi jail in Gurugram committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself in the prison barrack, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya, a resident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He was jailed since June 2022 in connection with a murder case in the Palam Vihar area in Gurugram, a prison official told IANS.

Another prisoner raised an alarm after he spotted Kanhaiya hanging from an iron grille in the washroom during morning hours, the official said.

The prison officials immediately called a doctor who declared Kanhaiya dead.

The police said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the case. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy.

