Undertrial dies by suicide in Gujarat
By IANS | Published: October 9, 2022 12:45 PM 2022-10-09T12:45:03+5:30 2022-10-09T12:55:22+5:30
Rajkot, Oct 9 An undertrial allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself with a bed sheet in his barrack of the Rajkot Central Jail in Gujarat.
Sadar Police Station Officer said that jail authorities reported to the police station that 25-year-old Deepak Arjan hanged himself to death.
His body is sent for post-mortem and investigation is on.
Arjan was arrested in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) case. After police remand, a special POCSO court had sent him to judicial custody in the Rajkot Central jail.
Arjan was arrested after father of 13-year-old, complained that his daughter was kidnapped on the intervening night of September 1 and 2.
