Unemployment benefits not real solution, developing skills better: Shivraj hails PM Internship Scheme

New Delhi, Oct 4 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised the Central government's launch of the PM Internship Scheme on Friday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This scheme will bring a lot of benefits. Earlier, you may remember that we launched the Mukhyamantri Seekho Kamao Yojana in Madhya Pradesh. Unemployment benefits are not a real solution. It's better if we give money to the youth but in return, help them learn skills by doing internships. During the internship, they will receive money, but the most important thing is that after learning these skills, they will be able to secure permanent jobs."

The Modi government has introduced the PM Internship Scheme which aims to benefit around 10 million young people over the next five years. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced this scheme during the Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Under the scheme, each intern will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000, and after one year, a lumpsum of Rs 6,000 as an additional benefit from the government. The official website for the PM Internship Scheme went live on Thursday. The government has also confirmed that reservation policies will be followed for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes candidates in this scheme.

Registration for the scheme will start on October 12 and continue until October 25. Those interested in enrolling in this pilot project can register within this period. The technology partner for this internship scheme is the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG).

The company will shortlist candidates between October 27 and November 7, and the selected candidates will have the opportunity to decide on the internship offer between November 8 and November 15.

