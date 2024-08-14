‘Unemployment Biggest Curse Under Modi Government’, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government on Wednesday, accusing it of using questionable employment data for public relations purposes. He argued that no amount of "whitewashing" can alter the reality that countless job seekers are struggling daily with limited employment opportunities.

Kharge highlighted a media report on X, revealing that the Mumbai Police received 1.11 lakh applications statewide for just 1,257 vacancies for the positions of woman constables and woman constable drivers.

Unemployment has been the biggest curse under Modi Govt. Modi Govt is using dubious employment data which is grossly inflated by counting ‘unpaid labour’ and ‘one-hour work per week’, as a ridiculous PR exercise!, he said in a post X.

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 14, 2024

A suicide helpline number launched on July 15 by the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat has received more than 1,600 distress calls from those who either lost their jobs or were struggling with reduced wages that crippled their household finances.

Surat’s famed diamond industry is facing recession, with firms announcing a "10-day vacation" for their 50,000 employees. Last month, we witnessed how over 25,000 jobseekers had turned up for 2,216 vacancies for the post of loaders at Mumbai airport. Similar stampede like scenes were witnessed in Gujarat’s Bharuch, where 1,800 people turned up for 10 openings at a private company, he further added.

