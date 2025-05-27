Unfair means in CBSE exam: Odisha govt assures stringent action against erring teachers, staff

Bhubaneswar, May 27 The School & Mass Education(S&ME) Department of Odisha on Tuesday announced that stringent action will be taken against the teachers and staff who were found involved in Unfair Means (UFM) during the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations held at two examination centers in Bargarh district in February this year.

The state government in an official statement issued on Tuesday also stated that the Class X and XII examination results of the students of six CBSE-affiliated schools including four state government-run Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya(OAVs), who had sat for the examination at the said examination centers and whose results were withheld by the board, have also been declared.

Notably, CBSE has recently declared the results of the 2025 Class X and Class XII Board examinations on May 13, 2025.

“However, reports of unfair practices during the examination came to light at two examination centres of Bargarh district, i.e OAV, Bandhupalli and Padampur Public School. Students from a total of six schools appeared for the examination at these two examination centres, which include four OAVs,” added the state government.

Based on the enquiry report shared by CBSE Regional Office, Bhubaneswar, on May 26, the state government noted that after this incident came to light, CBSE constituted a Sub-Committee to enquire into the matter.

It further added that the committee, after examining all evidence, answer books, various reports, CCTV footage, and other related documents, established that unfair practices were adopted in these two examination centres.

The CBSE has recommended that the state government take stringent action against the erring teachers and staff deployed at the two examination centres during the CBSE board examinations.

“The state government has taken a serious view of this matter as the use of unfair means (UFM) in examinations is an injustice to honest, hardworking students and adversely affects their future. As per the recommendation of CBSE, the state government is taking stringent action against the teachers/ staff involved in such irregularities,” informed official sources.

Additionally, the students, who are found to have adopted unfair means (UFM) as per the report of CBSE on May 26, will appear in the supplementary examination to be held from 15th July 2025 or the CBSE main examination 2026.

The state government asserted that it is committed to zero tolerance towards the use of all such unfair means in examinations.

