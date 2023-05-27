"Unfair to ignore President," says Rajasthan Minister on inauguration of new Parliament building

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 27 : Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi on Saturday said that President Droupadi Murmu should inaugurate the building as the President of India is the first citizen of the country.

Mahesh Joshi said, "I think it is unfair to ignore the President by not getting her to inaugurate the Parliament building. It will be a good thing if she inaugurates it. We believe that the President of India is also the first citizen of the country."

Joshi further said that President should inaugurate the Parliament House. "This is my demand," he added.

The President is the constitutional head of India, Article 74(1) of the Constitution, provides that there shall be a Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister as its head to aid and advise the President, who shall exercise his/her functions in accordance with the advice.

However, the real executive power is vested in the Council of Ministers with the Prime Minister as its head.

Meanwhile, Twenty-one Adheenams have left for Delhi from Chennai to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Dharmapuram Adheenam, Palani Adheenam, Virudhachalam Adheenam, Thirukoyilur Adheenam were among the Adheenams who left for Delhi from Chennai to attend the ceremony.

At the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will establish the historical and sacred "Sengol" in the Parliament House.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the sacred Sengol is the symbol of the transfer of power from the British to India. He said that the Parliament House is the most appropriate and sacred place to install the historic "Sengol".

PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The sceptre Sengol will be presented to PM Modi during the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the 293rd head priest of Madurai Aadheenam.

Seers of Dharmapuram Adheenam will present a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking about the installation of 'Sengol', a symbol of justice, Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal of Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said on Friday that it is a matter of pride for Tamil Nadu that Sengol is being given its significance.

"Lord Mountbatten got the Sengol and it was given to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. It's good that PM Modi will place Sengol in the new Parliament. Tomorrow, we are going to Delhi and we'll be giving it to the PM," he said.

The Thiruvavaduthurai Aadheenam said that it is a "matter of pride" for Tamil Nadu that Sengol, a symbol of justice, will be installed in the new Parliament building adding that "some people are spreading lies".

He said that the then Governor General Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, which will now be presented to PM Modi on Sunday.

The Home Minister launched a special website (sengol1947.ignca.gov.in), with details and downloadable videos about Sengol on Wednesday.

"We want the people of India to see this and learn about this historic event. It is a matter of pride for all," he had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor