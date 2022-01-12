'Unfortunate', exemplary measures should be taken against accused , says Congress MP Hibi Eden on SFI worker's murder

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday termed the alleged murder of a worker of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), student wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI(M)), in Idukki as 'unfortunate' and demanded exemplary measures against the accused into the case.

"What happened in Idukki is very unfortunate. Whoever commits violence should be investigated. Exemplary punitive measures should be taken against offenders. There is no objection to that. But in the name of that, CPI(M) is conducting a conscious campaign against the KPCC leadership," Eden said in a press conference in Kochi.

"There was violence in one place. We do not promote it. That is what we deny. Accused will be removed if they are in the official post of the organization. If the SFI intends to unleash violent politics on campuses in the name of this, we will defeat it," he added.

An SFI activist and a student of Government Engineering College, Idukki was allegedly murdered on Monday at the college premises.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor