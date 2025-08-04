‘Unfortunate’: Shiv Sena slams NCP-SP MLA over remarks on Sanatan Dharma

Mumbai, Aug 4 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday condemned remarks made by NCP-SP MLA Jitendra Awhad against Sanatan Dharma, calling them “unfortunate” and an insult to India's cultural roots.

This comes after Jitendra Awhad, while speaking to the media on Saturday, had sparked controversy by stating, “Sanatan Dharma has ruined India. There was never a religion called Sanatan Dharma. We are followers of Hindu Dharma.”

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Nirupam said, “Hindu Dharma is the root of India’s culture and Sanatan tradition. Leaders like Jitendra Awhad are insulting Sanatan Dharma, which is unfortunate. India faced foreign invasions for a thousand years, endured forced conversions and aggressive religious expansion. Yet, the Sanatan tradition survived. Despite the spread of Islam and Christianity, Sanatan Dharma remained alive because India preserved its dignity and cultural ethos. Sanatan Dharma is not a recent idea but a timeless tradition that has endured countless attempts to erase it.”

Nirupam further reacted to BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur’s remarks, in which she accused the Congress of “torturing Hindus” and practising appeasement politics towards Muslims during its tenure in power.

Nirupam said, “While in power, Congress coined the term ‘saffron terror’ to malign the RSS and Hindutva. Innocent people associated with Hindutva were falsely implicated in the Malegaon blast case. Now, after 17 years, the NIA court has declared them innocent. This clearly proves that the entire ‘saffron terror’ narrative was politically motivated. Sadhvi Pragya is right in saying terrorism has no religion or colour. Congress defamed the saffron colour, which is revered in this country, and now it’s proving to be a shameful chapter for them.”

Nirupam further commented on the Supreme Court’s recent observation directed at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. The court questioned Gandhi over his repeated claims that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory during the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff.

“Rahul Gandhi must make responsible statements, especially in his role as the LoP. If he alleges territorial occupation, he must have evidence. The Supreme Court has rightly asked for proof. Such serious matters should not be reduced to political rhetoric. If he wishes to question the government, he should do it in Parliament following proper procedures,” Nirupam told IANS.

Despite the criticism, the Supreme Court granted Rahul Gandhi relief by staying criminal defamation proceedings initiated over his remarks concerning the Indian Army.

