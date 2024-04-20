‘Unfortunate’: We are contesting against a friend who turned ‘greedy’, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, April 20 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that it is unfortunate that they (NC) are contesting elections against a friend who turned “greedy”.

“It is unfortunate that NC has to fight against a friend who turned greedy and wanted to contest the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency,” Omar Abdulla said while referring to the decision of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti who is pitched against NC’s Mian Altaf Ahmad in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Referring to the non-declaration of any candidate by the BJP for the three Valley Lok Sabha seats, Omar said that the BJP is in the field and is contesting the elections however the only difference is that they do not have their party symbol.

“The BJP is contesting on ‘cricket bat’ (Apni Party’s symbol) and ‘apple’ (PC’s symbol). We are well aware who the BJP supports here but they stand no chance of winning,” Omar Abdullah said talking to reporters after addressing an election meeting in favour of NC’s candidate from Srinagar constituency, Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

He said NC would win all three Lok Sabha seats from the Kashmir Valley.

“The NDA would cross the 400 seats mark. After yesterday’s polling in Kathua-Udhampur seat, it seems that the BJP won’t win this seat also while the Ladakh seat is already slipping out of the BJP’s hands,” Omar said.

Asked about BJP J&K President, Ravinder Raina saying that the BJP would win both seats in the Jammu region, Omar asked that if Raina is confident why did he back out from his decision to fight elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat?

He said it was the helplessness of the BJP that they were now supporting Altaf Bukhari and Sajad Lone in the Kashmir Valley.

NC and the PDP are part of the INDIA bloc but are fighting against each other in all three Lok Sabha constituencies of the Kashmir Valley.

The alliance broke after the NC announced to field candidates from all three constituencies in the Kashmir valley, without leaving any seat for the PDP.

The PDP also later announced to field its candidates on all three seats.

