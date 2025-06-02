Unfurling of Tricolour, tributes to martyrs mark Telangana Formation Day

Hyderabad, June 2 Telangana celebrated its 11th Formation Day on Monday with the unfurling of the National Flag and homage to martyrs by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Cabinet ministers and leaders of various political parties across the state.

The main official celebration was held at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad where Chief Minister Revanth Reddy hoisted the Tricolour, reviewed a colourful parade and took salute.

Standing on an open-top jeep, Chief Minister Reddy reviewed the parade by various contingents of state police and took their salute.

Chief Minister Reddy presented cash awards of Rs.1 crore to nine eminent people, including poets and artists for their key role in the Telangana movement. Revolutionary balladeer Gaddar was conferred the award posthumously. Gaddar’s wife Vimala received the award.

Multilingual literary scholar Nalimela Bhaskar was presented the Kaloji Award by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also presented medals of gallantry for 19 police officers and medals for meritorious services to 11 police officers.

Kitakyushu City Mayor Kazuhisa Takeuchi of Japan was the guest at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police Dr Jintender and senior officials were also present.

The Chief Minister paid tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial at Gun Park near the Assembly building before reaching Parade Grounds for the main event.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the Tricolour at his official residence Raj Bhavan to mark the state's formation day.

Ministers and top officials led the formation day celebrations in all district headquarters.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka unfurled the National Flag at Khammam. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Congress government is making all efforts to develop Telangana into the most prosperous state in the country.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, claimed that Telangana has already become a model for other states.

Telangana Formation Day celebrations were also held at the offices of all political parties.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud hoisted the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan. He thanked party leader Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the aspirations of crores of people by carving out Telangana State.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy hoisted the National Flag at state BJP office in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the state BJP president, paid tributes to Telangana martyrs. Stating that previous BRS government did not fulfil aspirations of people during the last 10 years, he said that the present Congress government has also failed to deliver on the promises.

Kishan Reddy stated that the BJP will take the responsibility to fulfil the aspirations with which Telangana State was formed.

At Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Leader of Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Council, Madhusudhana Chary and BRS MLA and former minister Harish Rao unfurled the Tricolour.

They along with several BRS leaders paid tributes to Telangana martyrs and garlanded statues of Telangana Thalli and Professor Jayashankar.

