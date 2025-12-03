Unhappy with TN govt plan, Coimbatore farmers to form team to tackle wild boar menace

Chennai, Dec 3 Farmers affiliated with the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam have announced that they will form a dedicated team to capture and eliminate wild boars entering farmlands in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, citing what they describe as an ineffective response from the Forest Department despite repeated petitions.

At a meeting held at Karadimadai in Perur the other day, the association passed a resolution to create a 15-member squad comprising experienced farmers who would begin capturing wild boars that intrude into cultivated areas.

The move reflects rising frustration among farmers who say frequent attacks by wild boars are causing extensive crop loss and financial strain. The farmers pointed to the state government’s regulated culling order issued in January 2025, which they claim has not been effectively implemented on the ground.

The order outlines a tiered protocol: culling is prohibited within one kilometre of the forest boundary; capture and release is allowed between one and three kilometres; and regulated culling by trained forest personnel is permitted beyond three kilometres.

Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam President T. Venugopal said these restrictions are impractical for farmers who face wild boars directly inside their fields. “We are demanding a correction of the order to allow the culling of wild boars intruding into agricultural lands without restrictions. Even though the order was issued 11 months ago, the Forest Department has taken very limited action,” he said.

Venugopal added that the proposed farmer squad is intended to curb the escalating threat. “Fifteen trained and experienced farmers will be included in the team, and they will begin capturing wild boars that enter farmlands to prevent crop damage,” he said.

District Forest Officer (DFO) N. Jayaraj, however, cautioned that farmers cannot legally conduct culling operations. He clarified that only forest personnel are authorised to carry out regulated culling beyond three kilometres from the forest boundary.

“As per the rules, farmers should not indulge in the culling of wild boars. Our staff have been trained to shoot wild boars entering beyond the permitted distance,” he said.

The DFO also noted that the department has culled two wild boars in the Madukkarai forest range and captured more than 50 wild boars since the order was issued. While the department maintains that action is being taken, farmers argue that the response has been inadequate to address the worsening situation.

The growing conflict underscores the need for a more practical and responsive policy to protect farmlands from increasing wild boar incursions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor