Unidentified body of man found in Delhi, probe launched

New Delhi, April 3 The body of an unidentified man was found wrapped in a plastic bag at Central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Monday morning, an official said.

According to police, a police control room call was received in Nabi Karim police station at 7.27 a.m. regarding a dead body lying wrapped in a plastic bag at Rajdhani Medicose Chinot Basti.

"A police team was dispatched to the spot where they found that a dead body of a male person aged about 30-35 years was lying packed in a plastic bag having injury marks on the head. Sincere efforts were made for identification of the deceased but it couldn't be identified," said a senior police official.

"On physical inspection of crime scene and its surroundings, blood stains were found on the street no-10 which was due to dragging of body. Primary probe raised suspicion on a person living in a house located about 80 meters from scene of crime, but he was absconding," said the official.

The dead body was preserved in mortuary of RML Hospital for autopsy.

"A case under section 302/201 of the IPC has been registered at Nabi Karim Police Sataion and investigation is in progress. The CCTV footages is being examined and efforts are being made to identify the deceased and arrest the accused person," the official added.

