Unidentified Gunmen Target Vehicles Carrying Police Commandos in Manipur

A gunfight erupted today in Moreh, a border town in Manipur, between suspected insurgents and police commandos. According to reports from news agency PTI, the insurgents fired at a convoy of police vehicles as they moved towards a patrolling point from Moreh town. One commando was injured in the exchange, and he is currently receiving treatment at an Assam Rifles camp. The incident also resulted in the burning of two homes, as per local reports.

In a separate incident in Kangpokpi, a hill district in Manipur located 45 km from the state capital Imphal, unidentified individuals shot and killed a teenager at 2:30 am on Saturday. Additional security forces have been deployed in the village, and combing operations are underway, according to sources.

Expressing concern over the incidents, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing of the youth. In a statement to reporters, he said, "A few individuals with malicious intent are attempting to disturb the peace in the state. This is an unfortunate incident, and we strongly condemn it. Combing operations are in progress to apprehend the culprits, and we will not spare them."

Singh acknowledged the efforts of civil society groups working to restore peace in the state and called for dialogue to resolve issues peacefully. He added, "This recent incident is highly condemnable. Let us engage in dialogue and find peaceful solutions to our problems."