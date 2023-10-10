Unidentified male body found in Delhi drain

New Delhi, Oct 10 An unidentified male body was found in a drain in West Delhi on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

At about 8.50 a.m., the police received a call about a body lying in the drain near the Shakuntala Nursing Home.

A police team that examined the body on the spot, revealed that the victim was wearing a dotted green and blue t-shirt and black shorts.

"The deceased has not been identified yet. Inquest proceedings are in progress. The cause of death would be established after post-mortem," the officer added.

