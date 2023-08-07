Unidentified vehicle mows down 3 bikers in Bihar

Patna, Aug 7 Three people riding on two bikes were mowed down by an unidentified vehicle in Bihar's Katihar district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at late Sunday night on the Dumra bridge.

The deceased have been identified as Guddu Rishi, Sonu Chaudhary and Akhilesh Rishi.

The police said that two of the victims died on the spot while the third succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

"We are investigating the CCTV cameras in nearby Koda, Pawai and other areas to identify the vehicle. The victims were on the way from Dumra to Pawai. They were identified with the help of their Aadhar cards and mobile phones. The victims were not wearing helmets at the time of accident,” said Alok Rai, SHO of Koda police station.

